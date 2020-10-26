Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel's first project with an Asian lead, wraps filming in Australia
Filming for Shang-Chi, which originally began in February, was halted in early March when Cretton was tested for COVID-19.
Production on Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has completed its principal photography in Australia.
The project marks Marvel's first project with an Asian lead, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as the martial arts superhero.
Director Destin Daniel Cretton took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that filming had officially wrapped.
"We. Are. Wrapped," wrote Cretton in the caption of his picture with his Nikki Chapman, his sister Joy Cretton and actor Zhang Meng.
Liu also took to Instagram to share the news with his photo with the director.
We made a baby!!! We can’t wait to introduce him to the world in 9 months... 😍😍😍 #WRAPPED
Even though the director tested negative, Disney, who owns Marvel, still suspended the production to adhere to safety protocols in the wake of the pandemic.
The film, also starring Tony Leung and Awkwafina, resumed production by August in Sydney.
Wonder Woman 1984 screenwriter Dave Callaham has penned the script for Shang-Chi.
Shang-Chi, born in China to a Chinese father and a white American mother, first appeared in 1973's Special Marvel Edition No 15. The character was created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin after Marvel failed to acquire the comic book rights to the television series Kung Fu.
Shang-Chi was trained as a martial artist assassin by his father, the infamous pulp villain Fu Manchu, but later became a hero after rebelling against his father's ways.
The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 9 July, 2021.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
