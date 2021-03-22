Shanaya Kapoor introduced as new member of Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Karan Johar revealed that Shanaya Kapoor's debut film will go on floors this July.

After launching Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar is now launching Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor via his Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

The announcement also revealed that Shanaya's debut will go on floors in July this year. However, no other details about the project have been shared.

Here is the update

Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! pic.twitter.com/u9b6AKwZwQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2021

Shanaya, wrote on Instagram that she is "excited" to kickstart her first film and can't wait to show her fans what the team has in store for them.

Shanaya has previously worked as assistant director on cousin Janhvi's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Last year she made an appearance on Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives alongside Maheep, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan.

Even before making her acting debut, the 21-year-old is already famous on social media. Her verified Instagram account has more than 446k followers.

Other actors who are part of DCA's slate are Tripti Dimri, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Mrunal Thakur and Lakshya.