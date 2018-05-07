Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor plays a dacoit in YRF's upcoming action-adventure film; logo released

Yash Raj Films has announced its next film with Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role. Titled Shamshera, the film is being promoted as an action adventure, with Kapoor playing a dacoit. YRF and Kapoor are collaborating after nine years, their previous outings being Bachna Ae Haseeno and Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year.

“Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. Shamshera allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it’s a very exciting project for me. Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I’m looking forward to this challenge," said Ranbir, on playing the role.

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018

The film is part of the Yash Raj Films' 3-film deal with director Karan Malhotra, who also helmed Agneepath and Brothers for the production house. Shamshera will reportedly be a true-blue masala entertainer with ample action-heavy sequences — something that Kapoor has not explored in his previous films. Set in the heartland of the country, the film will go on the floors by the end of this year. The shooting will wrap by mid 2019.

