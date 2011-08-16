Entertainment

Shammi Kapoor – Living and dancing in Heaven

It is rare to see such a huge turnout for a funeral in Bollywood, but Kapoor was an exception – adored and loved by all in the film business and outside of it.

Rubina A Khan August 16, 2011 09:11:28 IST
It was a somber mood at the legendary Shammi Kapoor’s funeral held yesterday at Banganga in Walkeshwar,  Mumbai. Beside the Kapoor family, many illustrious people from all walks of life bid their heartfelt adieus to a man they knew as family, friend and well-wisher.

Aditya Raj Kapoor and his son, Vishwapratap Raj, who flew in from the US in time for the last rites, were aided by Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Ambani, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Chimpoo Kapoor and many more in carrying the body to the funeral pyre.

Shashi Kapoor, frail and ill himself, came in a wheelchair and looked very distraught, but Madhuri Dixit kneeled down and struck up a conversation with him and her buoyant presence, managed to bring some light-heartedness to the situation.

It is rare to see such a huge turnout for a funeral in Bollywood, but Kapoor was an exception – adored and loved by all in the film business and outside of it. Fans jostled for space in the mileu to catch a last glimpse of their favourite actor, who died a happy man.

To quote Hrithik Roshan, “Legends like Shammi Kapoor do not die... he lives, inside us...around us.... A journey such as his should be rejoiced... not mourned... Of course we'll miss his physical presence terribly...but his magic lives on within you and me...n I will make sure my sons know the SUPERSTAR their dad admired and love the most...thank u Shammi Uncle....and for you, I don't want to say R.I.P, but rather D.I.H ...dancing in heaven now...I love you...”

Below are some pictures from the funeral of Shammi Kapoor.

