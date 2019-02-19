Shamita Shetty responds to backlash for allegedly misbehaving with fan: Bad days don’t make us bad people

Shamita Shetty has taken to Instagram to speak about the acute backlash she received for allegedly misbehaving with a fan. Posting a collage of various news reports on the same, Shetty wrote a long post defending her reaction on being asked for a selfie by a fan.

Explaining that she was rushing out of a place to attend to an emergency, she said that nobody understands the mind of an artiste. She further said that despite suffering from slip disc in her neck, she entertained the fan. She added that while being in spotlight inevitably results in constant social media scrutiny, even celebrities have "bad days."

Shamita recently came under fire with Twitterati calling the actress "rude", "obnoxious" and "arrogant", when a video of her became viral that showed the actress swinging the arm of her fan to quickly take the picture.

View this post on Instagram Which is your favourite selfie side #shamitashetty A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 16, 2019 at 10:53pm PST

Shamita, who made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Mohabbatein alongside Uday Chopra, was last seen in the movie Cash in 2007 which starred Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Deol and Dia Mirza.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 15:21:57 IST