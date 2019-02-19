Shamita Shetty responds to backlash for allegedly misbehaving with fan: Bad days don’t make us bad people
Shamita Shetty has taken to Instagram to speak about the acute backlash she received for allegedly misbehaving with a fan. Posting a collage of various news reports on the same, Shetty wrote a long post defending her reaction on being asked for a selfie by a fan.
Explaining that she was rushing out of a place to attend to an emergency, she said that nobody understands the mind of an artiste. She further said that despite suffering from slip disc in her neck, she entertained the fan. She added that while being in spotlight inevitably results in constant social media scrutiny, even celebrities have "bad days."
Feel sad today ... ...Nobody really understands the state of mind of an artist .i was rushing out of the place with an emergency to attend too, with a slip disc in my neck .. I don’t wanto get into details of that but I still complied with a photo to my fans waiting there but it was taking so long that I was getting impatient...I can’t walk around with a board that I’m under medical treatment for a very painful neck slip disc but try to keep a smile on my face & did take pic n helped her take the pic as she was struggling with the right lighting .Im aware as celebrities we are constantly judged especially in the world of social media where it’s very easy for people to say things ..I take it in my stride but there s no need to hit below the belt..it’s because I cared that I still took those photo s . I love my fans n respect the love and admiration they give me and that will always be a constant in my life !! In the normal case I wouldn’t want to clarify but felt the need to this time . I’m falliable as I’m a human being and do hurt. We all have bad days.. maybe that was mine.. That doesn’t make us bad people.. Sending you all positivity , love and light .🙏♥️
Shamita recently came under fire with Twitterati calling the actress "rude", "obnoxious" and "arrogant", when a video of her became viral that showed the actress swinging the arm of her fan to quickly take the picture.
Shamita, who made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Mohabbatein alongside Uday Chopra, was last seen in the movie Cash in 2007 which starred Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Deol and Dia Mirza.
