Shamita Shetty reportedly unable to perform stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi due to ill health, may quit show

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty has not been shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Argentina, Indian Express had reported last week.

However, with the actress still unwilling to shoot as she has reportedly fallen sick, her participation in the show is altogether doubtful, a report in the Mumbai Mirror said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty is scheduled to be shot over 40-days, however the team had to start work without the 39-year-old actress after she refused to shoot on account of ill health, according to the Mumbai Mirror report.

Mumbai Mirror also quoted a source on the sets of the reality show as saying, "The first few episodes have been shot but Shamita hasn’t performed tasks as she is unwell. The team started shooting last Wednesday where contestants had a height task and another stunt in a box filled with bees. Meanwhile, Shamita has been recuperating. A decision is yet to be taken if she will continue with the show or return to India."

Khatron Ke Khiladi includes Avika Gor, Aditya Narayan, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, singer Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni and criceter Sreesanth as contestants among others along with Shetty.

Narayan injured his hand while performing a task while Gupta also reportedly got hurt during the shooting, Mumbai Mirror reported.

According to Indian Express, Shetty was one of the first celebrities to be signed for the show and was also taking home the maximum money among all the contestants.

Khatron ke Khiladi will air on Colors after Bigg Boss 12 wraps up.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 15:36 PM