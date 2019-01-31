Shamita Shetty registers FIR after alleged verbal abuse in Mumbai road rage incident

Actress Shamita Shetty was verbally abused and her driver was thrashed in a road rage incident that took place on Tuesday near Viviana Mall in Thane, Mumbai, states an India Today report. The incident happened around 1:30 pm when a biker collided with the actress' car. The biker was accompanied by two of his friends.

Shamita registered an FIR at the Rabodi Police Station. As per the report, the three men have not been identified yet and the actress' driver, Darshan Sawant, has provided all the required details of their vehicle to the police. The driver claimed that the three men had threatened and slapped him.

The case has been registered under sections 279, 323, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal code. The police have given the update on the case stating that an offence has already been registered and the vehicle involved in the incident has been identified.

Shamita is currently involved with the television show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The actress stepped into the Hindi film industry with Yash Raj Films' Mohabbatein. She was paired opposite Uday Chopra in the film. Other films that the actress has been involved with include Cash, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse and Zeher.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 10:57:48 IST