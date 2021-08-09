Shamita Shetty was the first female contestant to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house, which premiered on Voot on Sunday.

Actor Shamita Shetty was revealed as a surprised addition to the Bigg Boss OTT roster on the show's premiere Sunday. She was the first female contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house.

During her introduction the show's stage, Shetty spoke about second-guessing her decision in light of of her brother-in-law Raj Kundra's arrest.

However, she added that she was approached to join the show a long time back and she could not turn down the opportunity last minute.

"I am so thankful that I am back on Bigg Boss, after 10 years. I have changed a lot since then. Honestly, the offer came long back, and I had already said yes. However, a lot happened recently and I thought I will let go the opportunity. But since I had committed, toh ek baar maine commitment kardi to main kisi aur ki nahi sunti," she said, according to The Indian Express.

Before entering the house, Shetty took to Instagram page and said she will stand up against all odds.

Shetty had previously been a part of Bigg Boss 3, which aired in 2009, but withdrew participation within a month. She has also participated in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa (2015) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (2019).

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, will take place for a period of six weeks. It will be available to watch on Voot select. Winners of this edition will get a chance to be a part of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15.