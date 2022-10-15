Shalmali Kholgade, the rising Indian playback artist, and the voice behind hits like ‘Pareshaan’, ‘Balam Pichkari’ and ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ has finally announced the release of her much-awaited album ‘2X Side B’. The album launches with its first track- ‘Chills’ and is the sequel to her 2X Side A album that launched in 2021.

This partnership has been under Believe Label & Artist Solutions (L&AS) which aims to strengthen its collaborations with labels and artists in India through its smart distribution and marketing solutions vertical.

The album 2X Side B, is a reverberation of the myriad of emotions everyone has gone through the challenging period of the lockdown. It talks about how the pandemic gave her the motivation to write songs that cover a wide range of emotions- laughter, love, anger, despair, creating a very popular choice and groovy album. This album contrasts with her first one that places a greater emphasis on other emotions than love. The music this time is groovy unlike the more- easy listening tracks on 2X Side A.

The first track- ‘Chills’ talks about her personal experience of love being vain and thrill behind it where she sings fantasizing about her lover. It talks about how a beautiful emotion like love also goes through its arc with the changing dynamics of time and space during the pandemic.

2X Side B hosts other tracks like We Back, Chills, Garden Variety Hater ft. Vasundhara Vee, Interrupt Me ft. Ranj, Tum Na Mile, Enough Of You, Chalta Hai ft. Vishal Dadlani and HanumanKind, Running and Locomoco. Working together with other artists lends a varied charm and a distinctive touch into the tunes and the album as a whole.

Speaking about the album, Shalmali said, “A lot is written on Love – it is a universal emotion, and we could never have enough of it. But I guess I just couldn’t shake off the fact that there’s so much more than just love to write about. This coupled with the fact that the lockdown, acquainted us all with emotions and circumstances that we wouldn’t find ourselves in other wise – I’ve written about them in the album. This is my life’s best work so far and I can’t wait for the world to get in on it.”

Vinay Guwalani – Director, Label & Artist Solutions – Believe India adds, “Shalmali is talent powerhouse and has the ability to garner audience attention with her passion in what she creates and with all the numerous hits that she has given to the music industry. She has an unparallel fan following, and at Believe, we aspire to closely work with all our artists to soar to new heights. All songs in 2X Side B are something to look out for and I have no doubt that the audience will be astonished to see Shalmali in her impeccable independent avatar.”

Believe Label and Artist Solutions (L&AS) has the expertise in assisting Labels and Artists with guidance and support on digital distribution sales strategic initiatives, audio and video services and partnerships with digital service providers.