Shakuntala Devi: Jisshu Sengupta joins Vidya Balan as her husband in biopic of mathematician

Popular Bengali film actor Jisshu Sengupta has joined the cast of Shakuntala Devi, and will be seen playing Vidya Balan's husband in the biopic.

Jisshu has been previously featured in Hindi films such as Piku, Mardaani, Barfi!, Helicopter Eela and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor is set to reunite with his NTR co-star Vidya, who plays the titular role of the maths genius in her biopic.

Check out the announcement here

"I am thrilled to be a part of Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer, and to play the role of Paritosh Banerjee. We have started shooting my parts for the film, and I have already shot some lovely scenes. Working with Vidya is always so much fun. On set, there isn't a single dull moment when she is around. We're always laughing and joking. Working with Anu (Menon, director) has been great too. She is meticulous, knows exactly what she wants, and is extremely patient. It’s a great team to work with," Sengupta says in a statement, reports Press Trust of India.

Director Anu Menon says the team has found their Paritosh Banerjee, "a rare mix of poise and intensity", in the actor. "Vidya and he make a wonderful pair - bursting into loud laughter every few seconds (off screen) - their chemistry is to watch out for," she adds.

Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, was known for her ability to compute incredibly swift calculations. Based on the life of the math genius, or "human computer", as she was famously called, the film is being shot in Mumbai after an extensive UK schedule. It also stars Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi.

Backed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra, the film will see a worldwide release in the summer of 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 12:44:06 IST