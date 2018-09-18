Shakti Mohan, Remo D'Souza return for Dance Plus 4; Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood on Simmba set: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Shakti Mohan poses with choreographer-director Remo D'Souza:

Shakti Mohan announced that she would be back with Remo D'Souza for the fourth season of Dance Plus 4, a dance reality show that she has been judging along with Dharmesh Yelande, Sumeet Nagdev and Punit Pathak with Remo D'Souza as the Super Judge. Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood enjoy on the sets of Simmba

View this post on Instagram Team #Simmba get goofy on the sets of the film. A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Sep 17, 2018 at 8:55pm PDT

A picture shared by Filmfare showed the cast members of Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood along with director Rohit Shetty in a jovial mood. Simmba is based on the Telugu film Temper which starred Jr NTR. Ranveer Singh will be portraying the role of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.

Varathan to release on 21 September, director shares image from sets

View this post on Instagram

വരത്തന്റെ ഭാര്യ . #Varathan #VarathanTheMovie #3DaysToGo #September20 #OnTheSetsOfVarathan

A post shared by Amal Neerad (@amalneerad_official) on Sep 17, 2018 at 10:13am PDT

Director Amal Neerad posted an image from the sets of his upcoming film Varathan, so as to mark the release date of the film, on 21 September. Shot in Dubai and Vagamon, Varathan will have Fahadh Faasil in two different looks. The makers completed the shooting of the entire film in a single schedule. John Lennon's son Sean Lennon posts picture with Yoko Ono in recording studio

Sean Lennon, the son of legendary singer John Lennon and Yoko Ono posted a picture with his mother in the recording studio. Yoko Ono had earlier announced that she was releasing a new album, Warzone, at age 85, saying that her lifelong message of peace was sorely needed in 2018.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor groove to Namaste England's 'Bhare Bazaar'

View this post on Instagram

Folding his hands in respect. Baba you need to greet me like this every morning. . ok peeps Badshah and Rishi Rich making us dance on their tunes!!!! #BhareBazaar @arjunkapoor @namasteengland @reliance.entertainment @penmovies #VipulAmrutlalShah #jayantilalgada @sonymusicindia #BlockbusterMovieEntertainers @erosnow @badboyshah @musicbyrr @vishaldadlani1 @payaldevofficial

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Sep 17, 2018 at 11:40pm PDT

Parineeti Chopra, who will be next seen in Arjun Kapoor-starrer Namaste England, shared a picture from the sets of Badshah's song 'Bhare Bazaar'. Singers Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev, Badshah and B Praak have come together with their distinct styles to deliver the song, where Parineeti and Arjun display their grooving skills.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 18:18 PM