Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree Dutta- Nana Patekar row: This was ten years ago, I was a kid then

Actor and model Tanushree Dutta had recently opened up about being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar. In an interaction with ANI, Shakti Kapoor, 66, was asked to comment on the incident where Patekar behaved inappropriately with the actress while shooting for a song on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss and even sent goons to vandalise her car as she tried to exit the premises.

The veteran actor said that he had no knowledge of the case. On being briefly informed about the matter, he laughed it off saying, "This was 10 years ago, I was a kid back then."

Kapoor's comments come in the wake of several Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha speaking out in support of Dutta. Only recently at a media event, Varun Dhawn had applauded the actress' courage and spoke about the need to have a safe workplace environment for men, women and children alike. Actress Renuka Shahane had also shared an open letter addressing the incident.

However, several others have dismissed Dutta's claims, labeling her move as a publicity stunt. Rakhi Sawant, who had replaced the actress in the song, called Dutta a liar and a drug addict.

