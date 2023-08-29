Entertainment

Shakira to be given the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards next month. Previous recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott.

The Associated Press Last Updated:August 29, 2023 15:19:14 IST
Shakira to be given the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs

Global music sensation Shakira is set to be honoured with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She will also perform on the VMA stage for the first time in 17 years. The Colombian singer has won four VMAs across her career, starting with her win in the International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North) back in 2000.

This year, she is nominated for four awards: artist of the year, best collaboration (for “XQG,” with Karol G ) and two noms in the best Latin category — for the same Karol G collab, and for her solo single, “Acróstico.”

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Related Articles

Shakira

Shakira confirms news of second baby with Gerard Pique

Shakira

Shakira releases 'Can't remember to forget you' single featuring Rihanna

 

Published on: August 29, 2023 15:19:14 IST

TAGS:

also read

Shakira gifts Chavez an autographed, red guitar
Fwire

Shakira gifts Chavez an autographed, red guitar

Popstar Shakira has gifted Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez an autographed red electric guitar.

Shakira sued by ex-boyfriend for $250 million
Fwire

Shakira sued by ex-boyfriend for $250 million

Pop star Shakira is facing a $200 million lawsuit from her ex-boyfriend Antonio de la Rua over allegations that their business partnership went bad after their relationship came to an end.

Shakira-Rihanna's track expected to be released next week
Fwire

Shakira-Rihanna's track expected to be released next week

Shakira's new single Can't Remember To Forget You, featuring Rihanna, is expected to be released next week.