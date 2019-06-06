Shakira faces $16.4 mn tax fraud case in Spanish court; pop singer denies accusation

Barcelona: Shakira’s public relations firm says the Colombian pop musician has denied any wrongdoing when she testified before a judge as part of an investigation into her alleged tax evasion in Spain.

Prosecutors charged the singer in December for not paying 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, when she lived mostly in the country despite having an official residence in Panama. The charges were filed in the Catalonia region, where the singer is a regular presence at matches of her partner Gerard Pique's team, Barcelona.

Her public relations firm said In a statement released on 6 June that “Shakira has always, including in the period between 2011 and 2014, met her tax obligations in every country she has worked in.” Representatives of Shakira also said in a statement that the singer did not live in Spain until 2015.

It adds that “as soon as she was informed of the amount that according to Spain’s Tax Office she should pay... Shakira paid that amount in its entirety.”

This is the latest case of a high-profile celebrity with links to top level Spanish soccer being accused of avoiding tax while living there. Earlier investigations looked into Pique's Argentinian Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 17:30:34 IST

