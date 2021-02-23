Shailene Woodley confirms engagement with footballer Aaron Rodgers on Jimmy Fallon's talkshow

'I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!,' Shailene Woodley said of Aaron Rodgers while confirming their engagement

Big Little Lies' actor Shailene Woodley has confirmed her engagement to footballer Aaron Rodgers.

The 29-year-old actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, where she spoke about her engagement.

"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley told Fallon, 46.

"But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, ''Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'' "

The actor said she is yet to watch her fiance play in a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game," she said.

"I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That's the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports," she added.

Woodley's confirmation comes weeks after Rodgers, 37, made a surprise announcement during the virtual NFL Honors broadcast on 6 February.

Rodgers, who won the NFL MVP award, gave his fiancée a shout-out while revealing that they were engaged.

"It's an honour to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season... I got engaged."

Rodgers previously dated race car driver Danica Patrick while Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola.