Shailene Woodley confirms engagement with footballer Aaron Rodgers on Jimmy Fallon's talkshow
'I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!,' Shailene Woodley said of Aaron Rodgers while confirming their engagement
Big Little Lies' actor Shailene Woodley has confirmed her engagement to footballer Aaron Rodgers.
The 29-year-old actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, where she spoke about her engagement.
"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley told Fallon, 46.
"But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, ''Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'' "
The actor said she is yet to watch her fiance play in a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game," she said.
"I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That's the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports," she added.
Woodley's confirmation comes weeks after Rodgers, 37, made a surprise announcement during the virtual NFL Honors broadcast on 6 February.
Rodgers, who won the NFL MVP award, gave his fiancée a shout-out while revealing that they were engaged.
"It's an honour to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season... I got engaged."
Rodgers previously dated race car driver Danica Patrick while Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Lynn Stalmaster, Academy-award winning casting director, passes away at 93
Lynn Stalmaster was credited to jump-start the careers of several actors including Dustin Hoffman, Christopher Reeve, John Travolta and Richard Dreyfuss.
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey roped in for The Last of Us HBO adaptation
The Last of Us series will be based on the 2013 video-game of the same name by Sony-owned developer Naughty Dog.
Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against UK newspaper over publishing 'personal and private' letter to her father
Meghan Markle "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation," the judge ruled.