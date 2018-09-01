Shailaja Reddy Alludu trailer: Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan bring impeccable comic timing to a family drama

Shailaja Reddy Alludu, starring Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan and Anu Emmanuel, as seen in the teaser released earlier, is very much a throwback to plots from the '90s and early 2000s, where the hero has to win over a very headstrong mother-in-law to marry the love of his life.

The trailer, that was released on Saturday, also gives us a similar glimpse of the plot with plenty of family drama, but in a humorous way. Shailaja Reddy Alludu is about Chaitanya, a goofy boy next door who is smitten by Anu Emmanuel. Though both Chaitanya and Anu are very much in love, there is a huge family drama awaiting the two. Ramya Krishnan, who plays Anu's mother is the adamant mother-in-law or rather the monster-in-law, as projected in the trailer. While she sets out to find Anu the right boy, Chaitanya is seen in a series of funny events as he pulls off all antics possible to win over this dramatic family.

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, Shailaja Reddy Alludu, through this latest glimpse, hints at a Tom and Jerry style rapport between Chaitanya and Krishnan, the dangerous 'athamaa'. And on the other hand is Vennela Kishore and Prudhvi Raj, starring as important supporting characters, adding to the humour element and leaving the audience in splits with their lines. While this is the first time Chaitanya is seen as the notorious and street smart Alludu, Krishnan comes back in an avatar very similar to her role in Naa Alludu.

The trailer also ends on a nostalgic note as composer Gopi Sundar plays a track from Nagarjuna's Hello Brother. With an instrumental song very similar to the famous 'Priya Raagale', the makers hint at an entertaining watch this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shailaja Alludu Reddy is slated to release on 13 September and will clash with Samantha Akkineni-starrer U Turn.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 13:47 PM