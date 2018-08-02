Shailaja Reddy Alludu teaser: Naga Chaitanya, Anu Emmanuel-starrer is a throwback to '90s Telugu dramas

Shailaja Reddy Alludu, starring Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya and Anu Emmanuel, dropped its first teaser and it looks like the film is bringing back Telugu dramas from the '90s and early 2000s. The plot of the lead actor up against his love and her strong-headed mother, is a crux that worked for many years as an entertaining one in the past.

The teaser kickstarts with Naga Chaitanya smitten by Anu Emmanuel, who is potrayed as a very difficult person to handle. We are also teased with some humourous moments while Naga Chaitanya gets used to Anu's tantrums. Meanwhile, once Ramya Krishna walks walks in, she turns out to be a bigger problem than Anu herself. The less than a minute teaser, ends on a chirpy note as Naga Chaitanya is shown as the lover boy anticipating how to deal with the women of the house.

And with both the first look and teaser, we have a plot taking us back to movies like the cult Bobbili Raja and Naa Alludu to name a few. It is a tale that appears to have all the ingredients of a Telugu drama. Though this is nothing we haven't seen before, the teaser definitely makes us curious to watch this age-old saga unroll with the Gen X audiences. Shailaja Reddy Alludu also brings to mind family dramas like Maruthi Dasari's succesful Mahanubhavudu and his 2015 fun entertainer Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, starring Nani.

The teaser also has some interesting mix of classical and romantic beats by Gopi Sundar to go with Naga Chaitanya's goofy self and Anu and Ramya Krishna's more serious personas.

Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari, Shailaja Reddy Alludu also stars Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma, among others. The film will also be Ramya Krishna's much awaited Telugu project post Baahubali.

Watch the teaser here:

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 14:58 PM