Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey recieves reviews ahead of its release.

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is all set to hit theatres in a week. The largest Bollywood release of the week is a film starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. On April 22, 2022, the film, which is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, will be released. After many delays, Jersey will finally visit theatres, and Shahid Kapoor's fans are ecstatic to see him on the big screen again after such a long time. Kabir Singh, the actor's most recent film, was similarly a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It went on to become a box office smash, and now everyone is waiting to see if Jersey will be able to repeat Kabir Singh's triumph.

Jersey has received its first review. Umair Sandhu, a member of the Overseas Censor Board, just saw the movie and gave it a positive review on Instagram. "#Jersey is a magnificent narrative with heartbreaking sequences, truthful renditions of lines, accurate performers, and sound technical values," he added. A must-see film for those who dare to be different. The elements will appeal to cricket fans as well as family audiences."

