Shahid Kapoor's Jersey books 14 April release, to clash with KGF: Chapter 2
Jersey, which was delayed multiple times in the past, will now clash at the box office with the multilingual actioner KGF: Chapter 2.
Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday announced that his sports drama Jersey is set to release theatrically on 14 April. The announcement was made minutes after Aamir Khan Production announced that they have postponed their much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha, from 14 April to 11 August.
Jersey, which was delayed multiple times in the past, will now clash at the box office with the multilingual actioner KGF: Chapter 2. Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres".
So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres.
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2022
Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Jersey is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer (Kapoor), who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.
The film was earlier pulled from its theatrical release days before it was scheduled to open on 31 December, due to a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country.
also read
Spotify shares fall, subscriber growth slows amidst Joe Rogan COVID-misinformation row
The decision by Neil Young and Joni Mitchell to pull their music from Spotify in protest over the views about Covid-19 in Joe Rogan's podcasts has led to weaker profit margins projections for company's 2022 first quarter
Why Abbott Elementary, ABC's new mockumentary show set in a Philadelphia school, has got teachers talking
Abbott Elementary is a show that highlights hardworking, committed educators is particularly welcome now as schools reopen after extended pandemic closures, teachers are put in the center of battles over mask mandates and in-person versus remote learning.
Rihanna expecting first child with A$AP Rocky, flaunts baby bump during a stroll
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in New York to reveal she’s pregnant with her first child