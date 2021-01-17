Shahid Kapoor's Hindi remake of Telugu sports drama Jersey to have theatrical release on 5 November

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sports drama Jersey, a remake of Nani's 2019 film of the same name, now has a release date. The film, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, will hit cinemas on Diwali this year (5 November).

Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original, has directed the remake, which the team had wrapped in October last year.

Here is the release date

Kapoor, who plays a cricketer in Jersey, started filming the movie in Uttarakhand in September, months after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted for the film fraternity.

The film is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.