Shahid Kapoor wishes wife Mira Rajput on her 26th birthday: 'Blessed to have you in my life'

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a picture of Mira, his wife, on her birthday

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput turned 26 on Monday (7 September). The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of his wife. He also wrote a loving caption where he called her "beautiful inside out."

“Happy birthday, my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life,” Shahid wrote.

In the picture, Mira is seen sporting a vibrant, multi-coloured dress. She has kept her hair open and is seen smiling as she poses for the camera.

Check out the post

Shahid and Mira got married on 7 July 2015 in Delhi. In 2016, the couple welcomed their daughter Misha. Their son Zain was born in 2018. The actor often keeps posting pictures with his wife. On their fifth marriage anniversary this year, Shahid shared a picture of the two and wrote a heartwarming caption. "Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love," Shahid wrote.

Last year the actor shared his wife's fist picture that he has saved on his mobile phone.

View this post on Instagram

Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 7, 2019 at 7:24am PDT

According to a report by The Times of India, before the COVID-19 lockdown, Shahid was shooting for Jersey, where he will be seen playing the role of a cricketer. The film is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same title.

The original film starred Nani and was directed by Gowatham Tinnauri.