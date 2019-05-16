Shahid Kapoor unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore: 'It's a surreal feeling'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore today (16 May). He took to Instagram to share the pictures from the event. The actor chose to wear a black and white striped metallic pantsuit with a sequinned black shirt for the occasion.

He also shared some images on his Instagram stories. In a photograph, the Udta Punjab actor was seen fixing the hair of his lifelike statue.

The 38-year-old actor, who was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput, also appeared in a live video from the launch.

Talking about being a part of the wax museum, Shahid was heard saying, "It's a bit surreal and wonderful to be here and when you walk in to this area. You see so many people in real life and then you see their statues, which feels a bit weird..."

On the professional front, Shahid currently awaits the release of his next film Kabir Singh, a remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on 21 June.

