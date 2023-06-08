Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy is all set to stream on JioCinema from June 9. He has been giving one interview after another and in one of them, he spoke about marriage that didn’t go down really well with netizens. He said, “This entire marriage thing is about one thing: that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That’s pretty much what life is about.” This was while he spoke to Film Companion.

Netizens react

Comment number one- ‘I get that you played Kabir Singh but you don’t have to continue behaving like that bro.’ Comment number two- ‘Lot of people think it’s cute and romantic for a ‘broken’ guy to be fixed by a girl. Another added- ‘This is what women are for? To fix men? Manchild.’

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Kapoor spoke about his film and director Ali Abbas Zafar and said, “Ali has mostly made action films and worked with Salman (Khan) sir, so when he wanted to collaborate with me, I was like how will me meet. I’ve done a few action films and Ali has his own voice as a filmmaker, so I think with this film we tried to bring both the voices together. This is a very performance oriented, dramatic kind of a film, there’s a lot of potential for a performance for me and for the action. He was trusting me as an actor for the performance and I was trusting him completely as a director so this film is the right first step for both of us.”

He added, “The action is little more towards real, little bit grittier, it doesn’t feel you’re watching it from the outside. You can’t perform one action scene and then jump on to the other, you have to look tired, so all those elements are there.”