Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk that turned 20 last month on May 9. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor spoke about wanting to be an actor and how he thought his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur would react. He revealed, “The fact that I wanted to be a hero, I was like will he judge me for this? ‘That he wants to be a hero.’ I didn’t know how he would look at that.”

He added, “Of course, you get affected by what your parents do, especially when my mom is such a phenomenal dancer and actor, and my dad is legend as an actor. So all those things…” Talking about his film choices and Kapur’s response to them, Kapoor said, “There were times when I could make out that he was not very happy with the film or the work I did. He would not make it very obvious but you know… With your parents, family, you know…”

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, while talking about the evolution of cinema, the actor stated, “I think cinema is growing. The way the audience absorbs something or the way the media presents something, all that’s changing. How often do you read a newspaper now? The world is changing and movies will also get affected with the change. In the next five years, internal combustion engine will be obsolete, think about that man. Change is happening all across and I feel cinema and content are a part of that.”

