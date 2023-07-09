Shahid Kapoor was in an interaction with senior journalist Mayank Shekhar for Sit With Hitlist (for Mid-day) when he spoke about a lot of things, one of them being his leaked video with his then-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan in mid-2000’s. Speaking on it, Kapoor revealed, “I was destroyed at that time. I was just a 24-year-old kid and I felt my privacy had been invaded and I could do nothing to protect it. I was a mess, I was like, yeh kya ho gaya and what is going on and of course it affects you a lot.”

He added, “At that age especially, because you don’t even know exactly your own feelings and then you are figuring out, how to be with a girl and you are dating you know all that is going on and you are actors in different places and all that is happening and in the middle this happens.”

On the paparazzi culture

I think know you are aware that it is 100% going to happen. At that time, we were caught off guard by it. So, it is like an informed devil as opposed to an uninformed devil scenario. You at least know, yeh toh hone wala hai (this is bound to happen). Also ab toh meri shaadi ho gayi hai, bachche ho gaye hain (Now I am married, I have kids). Nobody is interested in those things about me. They have other 24-year-olds to focus on.”

Kapoor was last seen in Bloody Daddy that streamed on JioCinema. He now has a film with Kriti Sanon coming up which will be followed by an Anees Bazmee directorial starring Rashmika Mandanna. It’s slated to release on Eid next year.