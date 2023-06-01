Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his new film Bloody Daddy that streams on JioCinema from June 9. In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor was asked if he would ever sign a film for a paycheque. He stated, “Honestly, I sometimes wish I could do it, everyone wants to be rich. I am just too passionate about it. Also, it’s all about feeling, you may not always have a 10/10 situation and it can be even around 6 or 7. But to work with 4/10 only for money is like beimaani towards my craft. I cannot be dishonest.”

Citing the examples of his parents, Kapoor added, “You see, my parents (Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem) the amount of passion they had for their work. They were not millionaires and trillionaires and they led a rather humble life. They might have been established, extremely appreciated, and credible artists but they were not superstars with crores of money. They were my heroes, my father and mother. The caliber of their work, and their passion have stayed with me. And I cannot push that out of my system.”

Shahid Kapoor’s 40 crore fees

At the trailer launch, when asked about his reported fees of Rs 40 crore, Shahid jokingly quipped, “De do yaar,” and Ali continued, “You said less.” When questioned about the deal that was struck between the makers and Jio Cinema, Shahid said, “We have given them the picture for free.”

Shahid Kapoor is the ultimate chocolate hero of the Hindi film industry. Correction. He was. Now, he’s darker, and far more delicious in his choices of films. It all began when a certain Vishal Bhardwaj entered his life in 2009 and gave him Kaminey, Haider in 2014, and then Rangoon in 2017. He now has Bloody Daddy coming up, but with Ali Abbas Zafar. The actor shared the teaser of the film and the blood in his eyes and on his face perfectly camouflage the red frames of the enterprise.

