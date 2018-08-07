Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani to star in Yo Yo Honey Singh's recreation of Prabhu Deva's 'Urvashi'

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back to music production and his latest offering is a reinvented version of 'Urvashi,' a song from Tamil film, Kadhalan, picturised on Nagma and Prabhudeva, featuring the latter's exceptional dance skills. According to a Peeping Moon report, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be a part of the music video. Backed by T-series, choreographed by Sanjay Shetty and directed by Gifty, the video will be shot at Film City. The lyrics have been modified, however, the hook line is identical to the original.

Compared to the 1994 version, this one doesn’t showcase a typical romantic story but a contemporary take on relationships, evident in the choreography, said Sanjay Shetty. He went on to praise Kiara's dancing skills, who is currently riding on the success of her performance in Lust Stories.

The actress said, "I know the pressure one goes through when a classic song is recreated. There will be comparisons. This could be my ode to Prabhu sir, I am a huge fan."

Shahid Kapoor will also be working with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor and sharing the screen space. According to DNA, Shahid and Mira have been enrolled as brand ambassadors for GEM Home Appliances and would be seen in a commercial together. The official agreement between the said parties went viral on Shahid Kapoor’s fan pages, however, there has been no confirmation from either Shahid or Mira.

