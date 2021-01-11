Shahid Kapoor jokes about wanting to play a ‘typecast hero’ in recent social media post

Shahid Kapoor, who recently concluded the Hindi remake of Jersey, wrote in a social media post that he now wishes to play a ‘fun’ role.

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared an open request to be called in for a typical role. In a bid to impress his wife Mira Kapoor, Shahid has asked filmmakers to offer him a role of a “typecast hero” or a stereotypical character.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Kabir Singh actor shared a story writing how he was “fired” by his better half for acting in serious films.

According to him, Mira wants him to star in a “fun” film where he can “dance”. He wrote: “My wife has fired me about how I am not doing a film which is fun and where I dance”. Then he gave out an open invitation for “something that allows [him] to please her”. Shahid also wrote how he was “committed to the cause” and would make up for a perfect typecast Bollywood hero on the demand of Mira.

Mira was quick to reply to Shahid’s post. Sharing the story on her profile, she added a GIF from the popular show Schitt’s Creek where the character goes “Unbelievable”.

Shahid finished shooting for his sports drama, Jersey, in December. After the completion of the shoot, he had taken to social media to write how it was finishing the film during a pandemic. Calling it “nothing short of a miracle”, the actor heaped praise on the entire team to pull off the spectacle of managing a film shoot while the threat of a fatal virus spreading is out there.

He wrote: “I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing.”

Shahid wrote how he had related to the “underlying spirit” of the film more than ever and tagged it to be his “best filmmaking experience”.