Shahid Kapoor congratulates Jersey team on National Award win: 'Thanks for the extra pressure'
Shahid Kapoor, who is playing the lead role in Jersey's Hindi version, took to social media to congratulate the team.
Telugu movie Jersey receiving two National Awards has put "extra pressure" on Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen in the film's upcoming Hindi remake.
On Monday, at the 67th National Film Awards in the language film category, Nani-starrer Jersey was declared the Best Telugu Feature Film. The film also won the National Award for Best Editing for Naveen Nooli. Kapoor, who is playing the lead role in the Hindi version, took to Twitter on Monday night to congratulate the team.
Check out the post here
Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.
Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the movie is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Gill, Dil Raju and S. Naga Vamsi.
The Hindi remake will hit theatres on 5 November.
