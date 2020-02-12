Shahbaz Khan, TV and Bollywood actor, faces charges of molestation; FIR registered with Mumbai police

A case has been filed against actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting a girl in Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered at the Oshiwara Police Station under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), reports Asian News International.

An investigation is underway, the police said. ANI even made the announcement on its social media handles.

Check out the tweet

Mumbai: Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman). Investigation on. — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

Shahbaz has worked in several Bollywood movies and television shows. Some of his notable works include Yug (where the actor played Virendra Singh aka Veeru), The Great Maratha (as Mahadji Shinde), Betaal Pachisi (where he played Betaal), Chandrakanta (as Kunwar Virendra Vikram), and The Sword of Tipu Sultan (as Hyder Ali). Recently, Shahbaz was seen on TV shows like Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush (where he played Sita's father, Raja Janak), Tenali Rama (as Babur), and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali (as the main antagonist, Emperor Akbar).

The actor also worked in films like Risknamaa (2019), Badla Hindustani Ka (2018), Turning Point (2018), Gajakesari (2014), Jatt James Bond (2014), Mahabharat Aur Barbareek (2013), JUST U & ME (2013), Barbreek (2012), Agent Vinod (2012), Looteri Dulhan (2011), Veer (2010), The Game of Love (2009), The Last Lear (2007), Big Brother (2007), Mr. Hot Mr. Kool (2007), Ghutan (2007), Ladies Tailor (2006), Rafta Rafta: The Speed (2006), Mr Prime Minister (2005), The Rising: Ballad of Mangal Pandey (2005), Tango Charlie (2005), Dukaan: Pila House (2004), Masti (2004).

The actor, whose actual name is Haider Khan, is the son of Padma Bhushan awardee Ustad Amir Khan, who was a well-known classical vocalist, reports News 18.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 11:37:39 IST