Shah Rukh, Salman Khan's family members listed as board members of fictional UK law firm

A UK-based law firm, Bros Brother International Ltd, has reportedly listed the family members of Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as its board of directors. The company which was set up on 28 December, 2016, had 13 listed directors, including Shah Rukh, Salman’s father Salim Khan, his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and his Being Human foundation.

The report further states that while the registered address of Bros Brothers International was a mail box at Knightsbridge in London, the address of Shah Rukh on the company profile was of his residence, Mannat, in Mumbai’s Bandra. Salim Khan’s address also mentions his residence at Galaxy Apartments near Bandstand in Mumbai.

The company has also listed an another director, identified as Anjali Sharma. Her address on the company profile is registered as a mail service provider in London. Incidentally, Anjali Sharma was the name of one of the characters in Karan Johar’s film popular film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which had Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Paul Myers, lead support of the BBC Investigation Initiative, who came across Bros Brothers International during his online research on companies in the UK, said in the matter, “It is someone’s deranged idea of a joke. Registering all Indian actors as directors of this almost fictional company,” quotes The Indian Express

When reached out to the celebs to gauge their reaction, Salman's business manager, Jordy Patel, refuted any connections of Salman's family or foundation with the law firm. "We are not even aware of this. Salman Khan and his family have nothing to do with Bros Brothers International."

Bros Brothers was reportedly engaged in the “activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies”, and was dissolved in February 2019, writes The Indian Express.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 13:29:39 IST