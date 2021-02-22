Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming YRF film Pathan to now reportedly release in 2022

Pathan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Shah Rukh Khan's long-standing film Pathan is expected to release in 2022, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Back by Yash Raj Films, Pathan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Check out the post here

#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK’s return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap. pic.twitter.com/UdqTsdAoBp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2021

Khan, who has been on an acting hiatus since his 2018 release Zero, was recently spotted at Mumbai's Yash Raj Film Studios.

During his visit to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2019, Shah Rukh spoke about his future projects with Rajeev Masand.

"I don’t even have a film, I was doing one but it fell out. Normally, I have my next film lined up while am doing one. This time I don’t have any film. I have not signed any film yet but I have been hearing a lot of stories, not just for me but for production as well. I don’t know….I want to do an action film, I want to do a fun film," the actor said when asked about the kind of stories he is looking out for.

Meanwhile, Khan has produced a few projects including Netflix's Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, a zombie show Betaal, as well as Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol.

On the other hand, YRF's 2021 slate includes mega star-studded movies such as Akshay Kumar-led period film Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, featuring Ranveer Singh. The production house announced these films along with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sandeep will be releasing in theatres this year.

The Aditya Chopra-led studio unveiled its release slate in a statement, saying it has the "strong intent" to bring back audiences to experience films on the big screen.