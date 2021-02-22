Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming YRF film Pathan to now reportedly release in 2022

Pathan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

FP Staff February 22, 2021 10:37:01 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming YRF film Pathan to now reportedly release in 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's long-standing film Pathan is expected to release in 2022, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Back by Yash Raj Films, Pathan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Check out the post here

Khan, who has been on an acting hiatus since his 2018 release Zero, was recently spotted at Mumbai's Yash Raj Film Studios.

During his visit to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2019, Shah Rukh spoke about his future projects with Rajeev Masand.

"I don’t even have a film, I was doing one but it fell out. Normally, I have my next film lined up while am doing one. This time I don’t have any film. I have not signed any film yet but I have been hearing a lot of stories, not just for me but for production as well. I don’t know….I want to do an action film, I want to do a fun film," the actor said when asked about the kind of stories he is looking out for.

Meanwhile, Khan has produced a few projects including Netflix's Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, a zombie show Betaal, as well as Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol.

On the other hand, YRF's 2021 slate includes mega star-studded movies such as Akshay Kumar-led period film Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, featuring Ranveer Singh. The production house announced these films along with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sandeep will be releasing in theatres this year.

The Aditya Chopra-led studio unveiled its release slate in a statement, saying it has the "strong intent" to bring back audiences to experience films on the big screen.

Updated Date: February 22, 2021 10:37:01 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Owners of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses urged to settle property rate fixed for purchase of historic buildings
Entertainment

Owners of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses urged to settle property rate fixed for purchase of historic buildings

The owners of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses had refused to sell the buildings at the rate fixed by Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying the prime location property has been severely undervalued.

Ek Villain Returns, sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 crime thriller, to release on 11 February, 2022
Entertainment

Ek Villain Returns, sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 crime thriller, to release on 11 February, 2022

Ek Villain Returns, starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, will release exactly a year later, the makers announced with a new poster.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone announced Best Actor, Actress
Entertainment

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone announced Best Actor, Actress

Sushant Singh Rajput was posthumously honoured with the Critic’s Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021.