Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming YRF film Pathan to now reportedly release in 2022
Pathan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.
Shah Rukh Khan's long-standing film Pathan is expected to release in 2022, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Back by Yash Raj Films, Pathan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.
Check out the post here
#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK’s return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap. pic.twitter.com/UdqTsdAoBp
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2021
Khan, who has been on an acting hiatus since his 2018 release Zero, was recently spotted at Mumbai's Yash Raj Film Studios.
During his visit to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2019, Shah Rukh spoke about his future projects with Rajeev Masand.
"I don’t even have a film, I was doing one but it fell out. Normally, I have my next film lined up while am doing one. This time I don’t have any film. I have not signed any film yet but I have been hearing a lot of stories, not just for me but for production as well. I don’t know….I want to do an action film, I want to do a fun film," the actor said when asked about the kind of stories he is looking out for.
Meanwhile, Khan has produced a few projects including Netflix's Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, a zombie show Betaal, as well as Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol.
On the other hand, YRF's 2021 slate includes mega star-studded movies such as Akshay Kumar-led period film Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, featuring Ranveer Singh. The production house announced these films along with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sandeep will be releasing in theatres this year.
The Aditya Chopra-led studio unveiled its release slate in a statement, saying it has the "strong intent" to bring back audiences to experience films on the big screen.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Owners of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses urged to settle property rate fixed for purchase of historic buildings
The owners of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses had refused to sell the buildings at the rate fixed by Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying the prime location property has been severely undervalued.
Ek Villain Returns, sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 crime thriller, to release on 11 February, 2022
Ek Villain Returns, starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, will release exactly a year later, the makers announced with a new poster.
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone announced Best Actor, Actress
Sushant Singh Rajput was posthumously honoured with the Critic’s Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021.