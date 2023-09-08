For all those who are yet to see Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, this may be a bit of a spoiler. There’s a scene where his character talks about the importance of casting vote correctly and asking pertinent and burning questions. It has gone viral on social media and many users have said it was a direct dig at the Indian government. The one reaction that came was from actor-politician Prakash Raj.

He tweeted- “Thank you #Jawan for voicing the most relevant #justasking.”

The film has benefitted from the Janmashtami holiday and is expected to continue its momentum in its extended opening weekend of four days. It will enter the Rs 100 crore club today and is soon expected to cross the Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore benchmark at the ticket windows.

Jawan marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Atlee, who has delivered Tamil blockbusters like Theri, Bigil and Mersal (all featuring Thalapathy Vijay). Also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), the music of the film is composed by Anirudh. It is produced under the banner of SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave the film 4 stars and wrote, “Atlee, known to be a massy director, gives the audiences exactly what they want. He and also our favourite SRK knows exactly how to get the audiences back to the theatres. They provide what the audience demands, which is a true masala potboiler with a hidden meaning. I won’t say this was SRK’s best performance, Pathaan was undoubtedly better. But the finesse with which he carries his age is remarkable. Again, this is different too as he is portraying multiple characters.”