Shah Rukh Khan's Salute reportedly delayed by a month due to actor's unavailability

Apart from Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is also playing the lead role in the much-anticipated biopic of astronaut Rakesh Sharma titled Salute. The movie was supposed to go on floors in September but might have to be delayed by a month as the actor is yet to lock in his dates, according to a DNA report.

A source close to the developments told DNA,“SRK’s dates for Salute are yet to be locked. After the dates are finalised and the cast has been signed on, the film’s makers will make an official announcement. Though the movie was initially planned to go on floors this September, it is now being deferred by a month and will begin only in October.” Rakesh Sharma is popularly known as the first Indian to go to space.

Khan is currently shooting in the US, on a tight 45-day schedule for his upcoming Anand L Rai film. He plays a vertically challenged man in the film alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trio were last seen in Yash Raj Films' Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film is also reported to have a cameo by Salman Khan.

Zero is set to release on 21 December, 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 16:22 PM