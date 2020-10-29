Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment to back Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol's crime thriller Love Hostel
The shooting for Love Hostel, a film about a 'spirited couple on the run,' is slated to begin early next year.
Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment has announced its next venture, Love Hostel which is going to be a crime thriller.
In a tweet earlier today, the production firm confirmed that the film will have Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol in key roles and will be helmed by Shanker Raman.
Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, the film is going to be made in association with Drishyam Films.
The thriller will feature a spirited young couple who need to fight against the world to sustain their love. The post mentions that the star-crossed lovers are on the run and that the story will be set against the “pulsating backdrop of rustic North India.” The leads will have to travel to great lengths in order to secure a “fairytale ending” for them. The makers summarise Love Hostel as a “survival tale in the game of power, money, and principles, with mayhem and bloodshed”.
The shooting for Love Hostel is going to start “early next year” and the film will see a release in 2021 as well.
He also mentioned that this is the second time that Red Chillies Entertainment is collaborating with producer Manish Mundra of Ankhon Dekhi and Masaan fame. Previously both worked together in the 2018 film Kaamyaab, written and directed by Hardik Mehta.
Many fans were taken aback by the announcement as they thought it was going to mark SRK’s return to the big screen. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018.
