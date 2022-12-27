Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to clash with Rajkumar Santoshi’s comeback film Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh
Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh will release on 26 January, just a day after Pathaan, leading to the imminent clash.
Needless to say that this time craze around New Year is totally on another level. While several people are excited to welcome 2023 with open arms, a legion of movie lovers and millions of SRKians are simply desperate to witness Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, once again hooking all to their seats, with his hotly anticipated movie Pathaan. Slated to hit the theatres on 25 January, Pathaan is surrounded by both a lot of buzz and controversies, since the release of its first song. After quite a number of Bollywood movies faced boycott calls on social media, Pathaan has also joined the list of films facing boycott uproar. However, amidst that noise, movie lovers might have left one very crucial aspect unnoticed and that is National Award Winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s much-talked-about comeback with Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh, which will be clashing with SRK’s Pathaan.
Earlier, Pathaan was supposed to witness its solo release around Republic Day, of next year. But now it is clearly not happening, as Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh will release on 26 January, just a day after Pathaan, leading to the imminent clash. While Siddharth Anand’s directorial booked 25 January as its release date months back, it was on 15 December that Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh makers announced its release in an eccentric style. The makers have released a video montage, comprising clips of Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorials including The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Ghatak, and Damini among others.
View this post on Instagram
According to IMDb, Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi will be marking her Bollywood debut with this historical drama. While Tanisha hasn’t confirmed the reports yet, she took to her official Instagram account to drop the montage video, which surely added fuel to the fire.
While announcing the film, Tanisha penned down a heart-melting note for her father. The caption read, “The ability of one man to be versatile enough to ace so many different genres still baffles me. A legendary filmmaker, an ever-evolving artiste, and a person with a heart of gold. This one is going to be the most special, for more reasons than one. The best is yet to come. I love you Papa.”
View this post on Instagram
Coming back to Pathaan, Yash Raj Films’ action thriller will once again make SRK collaborate with Deepika Padukone. In addition, it is for the first time, SRK will share the screen space with John Abraham. The movie will mark the superstar’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 release of Zero.
also read
The FIFA World Cup finals just got bigger as Shah Rukh Khan may grace the event to promote Pathaan!
According to a piece of news shared by an SRK fan page, 'Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club', the actor will be promoting his film, Pathaan at the World Cup finals.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on 'Besharam Rang': 'Deepika's costume in Pathaan's song objectionable'
In the same breath, he alleged "Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang as seen in the JNU case".
Shaleena Nathani opens up on styling Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone in Pathaan's song Besharam Rang
Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.