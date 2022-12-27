Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to clash with Rajkumar Santoshi’s comeback film Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh

Needless to say that this time craze around New Year is totally on another level. While several people are excited to welcome 2023 with open arms, a legion of movie lovers and millions of SRKians are simply desperate to witness Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, once again hooking all to their seats, with his hotly anticipated movie Pathaan. Slated to hit the theatres on 25 January, Pathaan is surrounded by both a lot of buzz and controversies, since the release of its first song. After quite a number of Bollywood movies faced boycott calls on social media, Pathaan has also joined the list of films facing boycott uproar. However, amidst that noise, movie lovers might have left one very crucial aspect unnoticed and that is National Award Winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s much-talked-about comeback with Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh, which will be clashing with SRK’s Pathaan.

Earlier, Pathaan was supposed to witness its solo release around Republic Day, of next year. But now it is clearly not happening, as Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh will release on 26 January, just a day after Pathaan, leading to the imminent clash. While Siddharth Anand’s directorial booked 25 January as its release date months back, it was on 15 December that Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh makers announced its release in an eccentric style. The makers have released a video montage, comprising clips of Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorials including The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Ghatak, and Damini among others.

According to IMDb, Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi will be marking her Bollywood debut with this historical drama. While Tanisha hasn’t confirmed the reports yet, she took to her official Instagram account to drop the montage video, which surely added fuel to the fire.

While announcing the film, Tanisha penned down a heart-melting note for her father. The caption read, “The ability of one man to be versatile enough to ace so many different genres still baffles me. A legendary filmmaker, an ever-evolving artiste, and a person with a heart of gold. This one is going to be the most special, for more reasons than one. The best is yet to come. I love you Papa.”

Coming back to Pathaan, Yash Raj Films’ action thriller will once again make SRK collaborate with Deepika Padukone. In addition, it is for the first time, SRK will share the screen space with John Abraham. The movie will mark the superstar’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 release of Zero.