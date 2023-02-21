Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan creates history, reaches Rs 1,000 crore mark in worldwide gross
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan” has created history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office in phase one of its release, Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on Tuesday. According to the studio, the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs 1.20 crore, dubbed versions – Rs 0.05 crore) on its fourth Monday yesterday.
“The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross: Rs 623 crore, overseas: Rs 377 crore)” YRF said in a press note. YRF claimed that “Pathaan” has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema in its initial run. Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” is the highest grossing Indian film with a reported earnings around Rs 2,000 crore.
In its initial run or phase one of the release, the movie earned over Rs 700 crore. In its second phase, when it was released in theatres in China, the film’s box office crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in worldwide gross. Other films that crossed Rs 1,000 crore mark at global box office include “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”, “RRR” and “K.G.F: Chapter 2“.
“Pathaan” follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.
The stylish action thriller also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.
“Pathaan” is Shah Rukh’s first big screen release as a lead in over four years after “Zero” (2018). It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai“, and “War“, featuring Hrithik Roshan.
