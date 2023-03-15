Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is the highest grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema. Today, Pathaan is celebrating 50 days of its glorious theatrical run and is now playing in 20 countries worldwide!

In India, Pathaan will be playing across 800 cinemas. Rohan Malhotra – Vice President, Distribution, YRF says, “As Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF Spy Universe, completes 50 days in theatres, we would like to thank everyone, across the world, for giving love and support to our film. The fact that Pathaan continues to run in theatres is a sign that audiences want to support cinema if it delivers on the promise of giving them a never seen before experience. We are glad that we could give them that.“

Pathaan will also run in 19 other countries like – U.S.A., Canada, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, U.K., Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji Islands, Malaysia, Mauritius, Maldives, South Africa, Kenya & Tanzania. It will run across 135 cinemas in these countries.

If there was a cloud beyond cloud nine, Siddharth Anand would probably be sitting there. He has all the right, and now perhaps means to do so. After War, which became the biggest opener back in 2019 and the highest-grossing film of that year, he made Pathaan this year. The numbers for this were even bigger, with over Rs 55 crore on day one and Rs 68 crore on day two.

