Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' receive honorary awards at IFFM 2023
The awards ceremony, held at the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne in all its grandeur, witnessed the convergence of artists, filmmakers, and enthusiasts, creating an unforgettable night to celebrate cinematic brilliance
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards once again took center stage, honouring the finest cinematic gems from the Indian film industry. This annual event, held in the heart of Australia, honors the remarkable talents of the Indian film fraternity, spanning across movies and OTT series. The prestigious awards night was an evening of glamour and recognition, where the best of Indian cinema and the OTT landscape were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions.
The 2023 IFFM awards night not only paid tribute to the excellence achieved in the past year but also showcased the dynamic and evolving landscape of Indian entertainment celebrating the diversity of the films and content from the subcontinent. Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Mohit Agarwal took home the top acting honours while Sita Ramam was announced the Best Film, Agra the Best Indie Film, Kannada Filmmaker Prithvi Konanur Best Director.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Jury Awards
Best Documentary
To Kill A Tiger
Best Indie Film
Agra
Best Performance in Film (MALE)
Mohit Agarwal for Agra
Best Performance in a film (FEMALE)
Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Best Director
Prithvi Konanur – Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)
Best Film
Sita Ramam
Best Performance (MALE) in a Series
Vijay Varma for Dahaad
Best Performance (FEMALE) in a series
Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire
Best Series
Jubilee
Best Short Film – People’s Choice
Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik
Best Short Film – Australia
Home by Mark Russel Bernard
Honorary Awards
Equality in Cinema Awards to the movie “Darlings”
People’s Choice Award To Pathaan
Award to Karan Johar for his 25 years as a filmmaker
Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema – Kartik Aaryan
Diversity in Cinema Award – Mrunal Thakur
Disruptor Award – Bhumi Pednekar
Rainbow Stories Award to Onir for Pine Cone