The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards once again took center stage, honouring the finest cinematic gems from the Indian film industry. This annual event, held in the heart of Australia, honors the remarkable talents of the Indian film fraternity, spanning across movies and OTT series. The prestigious awards night was an evening of glamour and recognition, where the best of Indian cinema and the OTT landscape were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions.

The awards ceremony, held at the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne in all its grandeur, witnessed the convergence of artists, filmmakers, and enthusiasts, creating an unforgettable night to celebrate cinematic brilliance. The 2023 IFFM awards night not only paid tribute to the excellence achieved in the past year but also showcased the dynamic and evolving landscape of Indian entertainment celebrating the diversity of the films and content from the subcontinent. Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Mohit Agarwal took home the top acting honours while Sita Ramam was announced the Best Film, Agra the Best Indie Film, Kannada Filmmaker Prithvi Konanur Best Director.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Jury Awards

Best Documentary

To Kill A Tiger

Best Indie Film

Agra

Best Performance in Film (MALE)

Mohit Agarwal for Agra

Best Performance in a film (FEMALE)

Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Best Director

Prithvi Konanur – Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

Best Film

Sita Ramam

Best Performance (MALE) in a Series

Vijay Varma for Dahaad

Best Performance (FEMALE) in a series

Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire

Best Series

Jubilee

Best Short Film – People’s Choice

Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik

Best Short Film – Australia

Home by Mark Russel Bernard

Honorary Awards

Equality in Cinema Awards to the movie “Darlings”

People’s Choice Award To Pathaan

Award to Karan Johar for his 25 years as a filmmaker

Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema – Kartik Aaryan

Diversity in Cinema Award – Mrunal Thakur

Disruptor Award – Bhumi Pednekar

Rainbow Stories Award to Onir for Pine Cone