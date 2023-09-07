As Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan officially entered theatres on Thursday, ahead of the film’s official release, the Yash Raj studios in Mumbai’s Andheri saw a celebrity roll-call at the action-packed film’s screening on Wednesday. Among the Bollywood actors who graced the evening were SRK, his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, too, graced the event. Actors Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, who are part of the film, were also in attendance.

While Shah Rukh Khan avoided getting papped, his car was spotted by photographers in Andheri. Hrithik Roshan arrived at the screening wearing a black hoodie and brown cap. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was pictured sporting a grey top and dark sunglasses. Sanya Malhotra arrived with her mother. SRK’s daughter and actress Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cw2syMDJEFy

About Jawan

As reported by Firstpost, audience called Jawan a ‘paisa-vasool’ movie as they turned the theatres into stadiums and took the Jawan madness outside theatres. Many who attended the early morning shows indulged in a flash mob while celebrating the release.

Take a look:

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the Shah Rukh Khan starrer as ‘MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER.’ “#Jawan is loaded with aces… Razor-sharp screenplay, attention-grabbing episodes, splendid action pieces, larger-than-life frames, peppy soundtrack, also the pace and energy never dips,” he wrote while describing the movie.

With the action thriller Jawan, both the film’s director Atlee Kumar and the lead actress Nayanthara make their Bollywood debuts. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer, which shows him in the lead role, also has Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover among others in the cast. Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance.

Jawan advance bookings

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan while sharing the latest news on Jawan’s exceptional pre-release performance on X said that ‘Jawan CROSSES Pathaan advance bookings at several national multiplexes.’ With the Day 1 advance sales at national multiplexes stood at 5,59,291, total gross earned was Rs 20.91 crore.

As per Taran Adarsh, the film has already gathered Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings. With this, it has exceeded the opening day record of SRK’s another hit earlier this year, Pathaan.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment produced the film, which released on Janmashtami in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.