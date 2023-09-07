Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Screening: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan arrive to watch the film
While Hrithik Roshan arrived wearing a black hoodie and brown cap. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was pictured sporting a grey top and dark sunglasses
As Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan officially entered theatres on Thursday, ahead of the film’s official release, the Yash Raj studios in Mumbai’s Andheri saw a celebrity roll-call at the action-packed film’s screening on Wednesday. Among the Bollywood actors who graced the evening were SRK, his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, too, graced the event. Actors Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, who are part of the film, were also in attendance.
While Shah Rukh Khan avoided getting papped, his car was spotted by photographers in Andheri. Hrithik Roshan arrived at the screening wearing a black hoodie and brown cap. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was pictured sporting a grey top and dark sunglasses. Sanya Malhotra arrived with her mother. SRK’s daughter and actress Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in black.
View this post on Instagram
Related Articles
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
One of Chief's top Girls, @sanyamalhotra07 has arrived for the Jawan Screening with her Mom🔥@iamsrk @Atlee_dir#Jawan #JawanAdvanceBooking pic.twitter.com/uNRFUzOZZt
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 6, 2023
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cw2syMDJEFy
About Jawan
As reported by Firstpost, audience called Jawan a ‘paisa-vasool’ movie as they turned the theatres into stadiums and took the Jawan madness outside theatres. Many who attended the early morning shows indulged in a flash mob while celebrating the release.
Take a look:
#Jawan full Paisa vasool movie. pic.twitter.com/04zlnPfCyp
— ChaloFir (@chalofir) September 7, 2023
Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the Shah Rukh Khan starrer as ‘MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER.’ “#Jawan is loaded with aces… Razor-sharp screenplay, attention-grabbing episodes, splendid action pieces, larger-than-life frames, peppy soundtrack, also the pace and energy never dips,” he wrote while describing the movie.
#OneWordReview…#Jawan: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½
A hardcore masala entertainer that’s sure to stand tall in #SRK’s filmography… #Atlee presents #SRK in a massy character and he is 🔥🔥🔥… Move over #Pathaan, #Jawan is here to conquer hearts and #BO, both.… pic.twitter.com/4bwFrBAFYz
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2023
With the action thriller Jawan, both the film’s director Atlee Kumar and the lead actress Nayanthara make their Bollywood debuts. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer, which shows him in the lead role, also has Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover among others in the cast. Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance.
Jawan advance bookings
Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan while sharing the latest news on Jawan’s exceptional pre-release performance on X said that ‘Jawan CROSSES Pathaan advance bookings at several national multiplexes.’ With the Day 1 advance sales at national multiplexes stood at 5,59,291, total gross earned was Rs 20.91 crore.
Jawan CROSSES Pathaan advance booking at national multiplexes #Baahubali2 – 6,50,000#Jawan – 5,59,291#Pathaan – 5,56,000 #KGFChapter2 – 5,15,000 #War – 4,10,000 #ThugsOfHindostan – 3,46,000 #PremRatanDhanPayo – 3,40,000 #Bharat – 3,16,000 #Sultan – 3,10,000…
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 6, 2023
As per Taran Adarsh, the film has already gathered Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings. With this, it has exceeded the opening day record of SRK’s another hit earlier this year, Pathaan.
#JawanAdvanceBooking status…
NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Wed, 11.59 pm
⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: 448,000
⭐️ #Cinepolis: 109,000
⭐️ Total: 557,000 tickets sold 🔥🔥🔥#Pathaan was 556,000 at 11.59 pm
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2023
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment produced the film, which released on Janmashtami in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
also read
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's trailer out; fans react to actor's 'chahiye toh Alia Bhatt' remark
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt previously worked together in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi in 2016. The superstar called Bhatt her 'little one'.
Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan bring a storm at the box office | Explained
Will SRK’s Jawan be a well-studded goose bump-worthy ride?
Prabhas' 'Salaar' not to release on September 28, netizens feel Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is the reason
Fans were excited to see two major films in the same month in September this year- Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prabhas' Salaar