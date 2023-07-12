In an interesting collaboration, the much-anticipated Jawan prevue features a King Khan Rap, a high-energy and captivating track especially written for SRK, by the extraordinary artist, Raja Kumari.

While much applause has been pouring in for the power-packed prevue, lots of fans have been lauding the film’s music too. And one integral part of the film’s discography has been singer Raja Kumari. After watching the teaser from the film, she couldn’t contain her excitement and penned a heart-warming note for SRK.

Raja Kumari took to social media and wrote, “Thank you, Anirudh and Shah Rukh Khan for calling me to write and perform the title track! Can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Raja Kumari is Indian-American Rapper, recognized for her incredible talent and versatility. Being a Grammy-nominated artist and having performed at renowned music festivals like Coachella, Raja Kumari’s track in Jawan further adds to the film’s excitement and appeal.

Raja Kumari, has not only thrived in the Indian and international music scene but has also lent her distinctive voice to some of Bollywood’s most iconic jams. Her collaboration with notable artists such as Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony and John Legend has solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with.

The King Khan Rap, written and performed by Raja Kumari, brings an electrifying and dynamic element to the film. The rap encapsulates the essence of SRK in the film, serving as a testament to the star power of King Khan. Raja Kumari’s undeniable talent and unique style infuse the rap with an energy that perfectly complements the grand scale of Jawan.