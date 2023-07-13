Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan: Does Kiara Advani have a cameo appearance in the film?

A report by Box Office Worldwide claims that Kiara Advani will be seen in a song in Jawan. The report further states that the shoot of the song began yesterday at Yash Raj Films’ Studios, and Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and a few supporting actors were present. The shoot of the song has been planned for the next four days, and reportedly Shah Rukh was also joined by Kiara Advani at the YRF Studios for the song shoot of Jawan. This song is said to be an important part of the film, and will have a talented mix of international and Indian dancers, who have joined the shoot.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to thank Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, and other important crew members of his upcoming film Jawan. He wrote, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! You are da man!!!! Thank u for everything. Love u all (sic).” He then thanked the film’s antagonist, Vijay Sethupathi. “Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba!” he wrote.

Talking about Jawan, Salman Khan took to his social media handle, and wrote, “Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk.”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover in key roles. The film is going to have a theatrical release on September 7.