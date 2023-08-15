Before he takes over the box-office with Jawan from September 7 onwards, Shah Rukh Khan’s handwritten essay from college has gone viral on social media and fans have dropped reactions.

The essay reads- “I had a very happy childhood as far as I remember. I was the second normal child born to my parents after a five-year age gap with my elder sister. My actions at the age of 5 years were those of any other kid down the block – winking at girls of the Manavsthali School, throwing flying kisses at aunts 6-7 times my age, and dancing to the tune of Chakke pe Chakka.”

SRK Archives: An essay that Shah Rukh had written in his younger days. pic.twitter.com/ruf2vhOuEL — ع (@_IlyaQairyna_) December 4, 2021

One user wrote, “The wit was always there and for such a long essay, handwriting is pretty fine. So basically he was the charming Raj/Rahul in real life and it makes sense that he played them so naturally…”

Jawan Prevue

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawanp revue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of Jawan.

The prevue begins with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before. Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track ” Beqarar Karke” the film promises to be full of surprises.