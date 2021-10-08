Hrithik Roshan had posted an open letter in support of Aryan Khan in the Cruise Drugs Case, which was liked by several celebrities, including Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has reacted to Hrithik Roshan's open letter in support of her brother Aryan Khan

On Thursday, the Koi Mil Gaya actor had shared an Instagram post in favour of Aryan, after the latter was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid on a cruise ship.

The note advised the 23-year-old Aryan that god “gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play”. The actor advised the young man to stay calm "amidst the chaos" adding that he knows the anger and helplessness that Khan must be feeling.

The post received reactions from many, including Suhana. Although she refrained from commenting, she did leave a ‘like’ on the post. Hrithik's friends and colleagues from the industry, such as Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff, Dia Mirza, Ishaan Khatter, and Ayushmann Khurrana also liked the post, reports Hindustan Times.

Offering support to Aryan, Hrithik advised the young man to “own” what he experiences, saying that these would be “gifts” would make sense only later. Roshan closed his letter saying that Khan’s future will “have a brilliant sun shining” but the young man must go through the dark for the future to arrive.

Earlier, Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also came out in support of Khan. The interior designer called Khan a “good kid” and wrote that the 23-year-old “was at the wrong place at the wrong time”.

Aryan Khan was arrested on 3 October, along with eight others and sent to NCB custody till 11 October. He is set to be produced before court today, 8 October after his lawyer moved for interim bail.

The NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 22 pills of MDMA, five grams of MD and 21 grams of charas from the raid. The Bureau alleged it had incriminating evidence against Khan in the form of WhatsApp chats.

