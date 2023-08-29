Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan announces the release date of her debut 'The Archies'
'The Archies' marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda
Taking to her Instagram account, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan announced the release date of her debut The Archies. It also marks the debut of Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.
The teaser was recently released at an event in Brazil and garnered positive response from fans. In a recent interview, Zoya spoke about star kids and revealed how she trained them to deal with the ongoing debate of nepotism. “See at the end of the day, we all grow up. We all grow up wanting to follow our dreams. When you grow up in a house with parents you admire, you just end up doing things they do. It is as simple as that. Who is anyone to say, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that.’”
When asked how she is training them to deal with negativity when entering the public forum, Akhtar replied, “You don’t. You have to roll with the punches. You have to go out there, you have to keep your head down and work hard. At the end of the day, if you do your job well, you will be unstoppable. Do your job, that’s it, everything else… I just bubble myself, I focus on what I have to do, and if I do it well or honestly, it will find its audience. You can’t control anything but yourself. You can’t control what people say, think, if they like you or they don’t. You can just control what you put out. So that’s what you should do– focus, be a Jedi.”
Also starring Mihir Ahuja, Aditi “DOT.” Saigal, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina, the film is based on the American comic book series of the same name.
