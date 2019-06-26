Shah Rukh Khan's 1994 cult romcom Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa might be remade into a webseries

One of Shah Rukh Khan's most memorable films was the 1994 coming-of-age romcom, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Directed by Kundan Shah, it also featured Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah. Recent reports state that the film might get a remake. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying that multiple production houses have approached Shah Rukh (who holds exclusive rights to the film) for a possible remake.

The report further added that Shah Rukh was considering giving a nod for a series on a digital platform, especially after a noted OTT platform already showed keen interest in the project. However, the actor will not star in it himself and the show will have a younger cast.

Though there is no official confirmation from the actor's production house, the report states that his team is enthusiastic to explore the options in this area.

Shah Rukh on the other hand, has presently decided to take a break from movies. SRK was slated to feature in a number of features, which never materialised. In a recent interview, the actor explained why he did not have any projects in the pipeline.

"Usually, what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family," Filmfare quoted the actor as saying.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 10:51:46 IST