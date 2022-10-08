After a long break from the big screen, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is finally ready for a major comeback with not just one, but three big films next year. One of his upcoming films is Jawan with South director Atlee where his role is still under the covers. However, in a piece of good news for the SRKians, the actor has finally wrapped up the shooting of the film and recently worked on the last day of the shoot. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh informed about wrapping up the film in a grand manner as he was given a warm treat by his co-actors, director, and none other than South superstar Rajinikanth.

In a tweet shared on Friday night, the actor while mentioning that Rajinikanth paid a visit to the sets added that the past 30 days were a ‘blast’ for the entire team. Divulging more details about his last day in Chennai, Shah Rukh added that he watched a movie with actress Nayanthara, partied with Anirudh Ravichander, had deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathi, and further had delicious food brought in by Thalapathy Vijay.

In addition to that, he also thanked his director Atlee and his wife Priya for their hospitality.

Check his tweet:

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1578449180581720064

Notably, this is not the first time when the team has partied together. Earlier on Atlee’s birthday, SRK along with the director and Thalapathy Vijay celebrated together. A picture of the same was also shared by Atlee on his social media handle. If reports are to be believed, Kollywood’s highest-paid star, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a cameo role in the film.

Atlee’s Jawan

One of the much-awaited films of Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan has been creating headlines ever since it has been announced. The film slated to release on 2 June 2023 will also mark the debut of actor Nayanthara and further features actors like Priyamani and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. The first look and teaser of the film were shared earlier this year and were received warmly by fans.

On the work front, apart from Jawan, SRK is also working on two other projects including Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.