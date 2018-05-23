Shah Rukh Khan wishes daughter Suhana on 18th birthday: You were always meant for flying

On the occasion of daughter Suhana's eighteenth birthday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a photograph of her on Instagram along with a message.

Suhana's mother Gauri Khan also took to social media and expressed her excitement on Suhana's birthday eve.

In the past, both parents have spoken about how they adore their daughter. In an interview with Bombay Times, Shah Rukh had admitted to feeling shy around her. “I need to spend more time with my daughter, I am a little shy in this space. So when she is with her girlfriends, I am like ‘Yaar, main barge in toh nahin kar raha. Bacchiyan hain meri, sab mere saath hi badi hui hain IPL matches dekh-dekh ke. (I hope I am not barging in. All of her friends are like my daughters and have grown up with me watching the IPL matches). But I still feel awkward. I need to open up a little and spend more time to pass on whatever little I know.”

An aspiring actor, Suhana wants to follow in the footsteps of her superstar father. She will be featured on a magazine cover soon, reported The Indian Express.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 12:05 PM