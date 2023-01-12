Shah Rukh Khan wins the internet's hearts yet again as he meets and greets his fans at 2 AM; pictures go viral

The undying love of SRKians for the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is no hidden secret. However, this love is not one-sided. From greeting the wave of fans stationed outside his mansion Mannat to shaking hands every time they meet in public, Shah Rukh has time and again proved his kind and humble heart with his down-to-earth gestures. Well, adding yet another meet and greet to his long list of heart-melting gestures, SRK recently made a fan’s day after he invited him inside his hotel room to meet him personally, at 2 AM. This is when King Khan was in the national capital on Wednesday for the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, and his fans lined up outside his hotel to get a glance of the superstar. Then what, being the big-hearted man that he is, Shah Rukh Khan welcomed them all with open arms, in all literal sense.

After the meet-up, some of his fans took to their Twitter account and dropped a couple of pictures that they clicked with King Khan. A SRK fan named Jatin Gupta, wrote, “Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM. No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving us full-time, attention & respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night, but I Love you.” Jatin dropped a couple of pictures with SRK, where he can be seen hugging and kissing his idol.

https://twitter.com/iamjatin555/status/1613098556939972610?s=20&t=HtyWn0cjMzhb3DVuAIzzEw

Another fan Pawan wrote, “Party Pathaan ne hamare Ghar pe rakhi thi aur Mehmaan Nawaazi bhi Pathaan ne hi ki thi. Thank you Shah Rukh Khan sir for your Love and Affection. Ye pyar aapke siwa aur koi de bhi nahi sakta. You are God. Love from your nephew Arnav & niece Moira.”

https://twitter.com/PawanKu37500271/status/1613173461198725121?s=20&t=gCN9LMxhAZ3o-40Pz0tNVw

https://twitter.com/shahandsingh/status/1612933736827584512?s=20&t=9o4monMkFbc9JZoLtzzFlA

A third fan wrote, “Our Delhi admin Siddharth with Pathaan himself! King Khan despite being super busy took out time to meet him and also thanked our members. He was also super happy when he got to know that most of our FDFS are already sold out.”

https://twitter.com/SRKUniverse/status/1613213852111601665?s=20&t=Ww0FWeaqE_qPVJmbWMncag

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is looking forward to the release of his hotly anticipated movie Pathaan, which marks his comeback on the big screen after four long years. Siddharth Anand’s directorial will hit the theatre on 25 January and will see Shah Rukh share screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan marks the first time that SRK has collaborated with John onscreen. The recently released trailer of Pathaan shows that the movie also features veteran actresses Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.