Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri partner with Airbnb, offer stay in New Delhi home as part of contest

The winner of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's contest with Airbnb will get a chance to spend a day in the actor's New Delhi home.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife, interior designer Gauri will open their New Delhi house as part of a contest with rental platform Airbnb. The winner will get a chance to spend a day in the premises located in Panchsheel Park neighbourhood.

The husband-wife duo flagged off the contest on social media. Contestants are required to fill a form, and spell out what a perfect "Open Arm Welcome" means to them.

According to the official contest portal, Airbnb will get in touch with the winner by 15 December, who will get to spend a night on 13 February, 2021. They will have access to one bedroom, one living room, garden, gym and kitchen space Khan's residence. The last date to enter the competition is 30 November.

In 2019, The Gudliya Suite of Jaipur's City Palace, originally reserved for guests of the royal family, was opened to the public via Airbnb. The tariff is a whopping Rs 569,200 per night.